Richard Norwood - 1962 - 2019

Richard Norwood passed peacefully in his sleep June 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Richard Norwood; and his mother, Judith Vizciano. Survivors are wife, Darla Norwood; daughters, Desiree Russell, Sarah Conner and Koralee Norwood; and sons, Rick Norwood and Gregory Norwood.