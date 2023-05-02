Richard Hering 1947 - 2026

Richard Hering passed away peacefully in his home on the Siletz River after a long and courageous battle with dementia. He was 79. He grew up in McMinnville, Oregon, and attended St. James Grade School. He later attended Linfield College and graduated in 1969.

He worked for Safeway for over 40 years, and 25 of these as a corporate auditor. He loved his work as it allowed him to travel throughout Oregon and the U.S.

Dick left behind his wife, Connie Hering; their son and wife, Clinton and Nicole Hering; and his daughter, Pam Queen. He also was blessed with three grandchildren, Aiden Hering, Shelby and Ali Queen. Two other very important people in his life were his brothers, Gary and John Hering. He had a life-long friend, Bill Thomas, along with his fishing friends.

A Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 7, 2026, at St. James Catholic Church, 1145 N.E. First Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128. A reception will follow in the church hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's organization at alz.org, or any charity of your choice.