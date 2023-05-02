Richard Alan Kearl 1962 - 2026

Richard Alan Kearl, 63, of Willamina, Oregon, passed away January 1, 2026.

Richard was born July 14, 1962, in California. He was the second youngest of seven siblings, born to Cuma and Oscar Taylor. Richard made Willamina his home for more than 50 years, a place where he came to know — and be known by — nearly everyone.

Richard cared deeply for his family and friends, and was always willing to lend a hand with any project or problem. He instilled a strong work ethic in his children by leading through example, something clearly reflected in the more than 40 years he dedicated to working at Boise Cascade in Willamina.

He had many hobbies, but what united them all was his love of sharing them with family and friends. Whether riding three- and four-wheelers at places like Sand Lake or coaching basketball for young kids — including his own children and their friends — Richard found joy in bringing people together.

Richard touched many lives through his kindness, generosity, and steady presence. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his significant other of 25 years, Michelle; his siblings, Mark, Peggy, Kristy, Eddie, and Carol; his children, Brittany, Kelly, Natasha, John, and Adam; eight grandchildren; and countless friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, January 23, 2026, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon.

