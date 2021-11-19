By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Restroom dispute stalls replacement of Dayton Landing

Comments

Flex5796

We have launched off that ramp for years and it has become so unsafe. The last time actually broke the axel of our small boat trailer. It is sad that it is in such disrepair. It is one of a few water paths on the All Trails app that is pictured and is a beautiful area.

Erin C.

Another example of Berschauer's absolute incompetence at her actual job, and complete lack of interest in serving the county. Not having a pit toilet in a regular flood zone sounds like an absolutely reasonable concern.

