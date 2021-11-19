Restroom dispute stalls replacement of Dayton Landing

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Flex5796
We have launched off that ramp for years and it has become so unsafe. The last time actually broke the axel of our small boat trailer. It is sad that it is in such disrepair. It is one of a few water paths on the All Trails app that is pictured and is a beautiful area.
Erin C.
Another example of Berschauer's absolute incompetence at her actual job, and complete lack of interest in serving the county. Not having a pit toilet in a regular flood zone sounds like an absolutely reasonable concern.