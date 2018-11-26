Report: Changed climate may look a lot like 2015 - only worse
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Joel
When it come to climate change, I find myself persuaded to view it as the late Charles Krauthammer did.
He said: "I’m not a global warming believer. I’m not a global warming denier. I’ve long believed that it cannot be good for humanity to be spewing tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. I also believe that those scientists who pretend to know exactly what this will cause in 20, 30 or 50 years are white-coated propagandists."
Krauthammer (who has a doctorate from Harvard) goes on to explain that it is quite arrogant and frankly unscientific to assert that we humans know with certainty what is going on with something as vast as the climate of our planet. So if there are some things we can do to cut down on emissions etc, lets do it. But let's also quit running around claiming the sky is falling every time we have a forest fire or a flood.
Here is a link to his essay https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/charles-krauthammer-the-myth-of-settled-science/2014/02/20/c1f8d994-9a75-11e3-b931-0204122c514b_story.html?utm_term=.fb8c8cabe637
tagup
Seems to me that warming is indeed happening... although the exact cause and consequences cannot be accurately pinpointed...The concern I have is that without some sense of urgency,no substantial changes will ever take place.Business & government(s) will do little if there is no benefit to the bottom line....By then, I'm afraid, it will be too late to have much impact.....
Don Dix
The title -- Report: Changed climate 'may' look a lot like 2015 - only worse.
The article uses words words such as 'may', 'likely', 'if', etc. Those are hedge words used to cover an array of possibilities -- hardly a report of fact or confidence.
Phil Mote was brought to Oregon State simply because his predecessor, George Taylor, did not share the belief humans cause climate change, and often said so. Gov. Kulongoski did not like those denials (it didn't fit the taxing scheme), so out goes George. And soon after, Oregon ends up with a carbon tax.
Claiming a '30 year average' is the bar by which to measure? The Earth is billions of years old, and using a sample size of 30 years is useless, unless the hype is more important than the truth. Read up on the Dust Bowl of 1931, the Medieval Warm Period, the Little Ice Age, and the Roman Warm Period. All occurred in the last 2000 years and temps fluctuated 4+ degrees either way. Apparently those recorded historical events can't sell the hype, so are not even considered in the claims of 'hottest ever'.
And lastly, the temp readings around the region at any given time vary, especially in the mornings and evenings. Portland might have a reading of 55 degrees, while the surrounding reports (40 mile radius) are 5 - 10 degrees cooler. Now which area temp would you use as the average if you wanted to sell the warming claim? An area temperature report will prove the numbers vary widely.
Mike
Ice core have shown and 800,000 year record of carbon dioxide linked with earth's climate changes. Because of the global scope of the emissions there is no realistic solution. As the old song says "what will be will be." We've live the good life. Small cars aren't selling because we're buying those monster pick ups and suvs, we like to stay warm, and all the great things about being 5 percent of the world population consuming the lion's share of the world's resources. And now China with a billion people is catching up. I feel sorry for our great great grandchildren. They will pay the price for our good life.
Treehouse
Joel, the authors of this latest report relied on the modeling data that gave the highest confidence interval. Depending on the scenario assumptions the report authors studied an array of potential outcomes, some where carbon outputs go negative, and some where outputs continue to grow. The regional model authors also made every effort to discuss multiple scenarios over a range of potential outcomes.
The very unfortunate fact is that based on the observed increases in carbon output over the last two decades some of the highest output scenarios gave the highest confidence intervals. We don't know with "certainty". And this report makes no such claim. But it does state probability of impacts based on those high confidence interval carbon emissions.
We can "choose" to count on some kind of "luck" that something unforseen happens to drastically reduce carbon outputs - although that sounds ominous. We can "choose" to accept a future with these kinds of predictable climate effects and let future generations face that struggle. But unfortunately the one thing we can not "choose" is for these high probability increases in carbon additions to our planet's atmosphere to somehow leave the climate unchanged.