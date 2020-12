Register for calls from Santa

Families need to register in advance to arrange to receive a free call.

“Phone Calls from Friends of the North Pole” will be made between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. on those days. Time slots are available every 15 minutes.

McMinnville Parks and Recreation staff members are arranging the calls between the North Pole and McMinnville children.

Registration is needed by Friday, Dec. 11. To register, call 503-474-4965, or go online to bit.ly/northpolecalls.