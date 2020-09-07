Red flag warning issued through Wednesday

Unusually strong, hot dry winds are creating critical fire danger for much of northwestern Oregon, the Portland office of the National Weather Service warned. It issued a red flag warning that went into effect Monday morning and continues through Wednesday evening.

The warning states with humidity dangerously low, fires can spread much more quickly than usual.

“Hot, dry, and strong easterly winds are expected starting Monday afternoon, peaking overnight Monday into Tuesday morning, then slowly easing through Tuesday evening,” the weather service warned. “These winds have the potential to reach historic speeds for early to mid September.”

Outdoor burning and any activities that could cause fire should be avoided.

Temperatures are forecast to be 88 Tuesday and in the mid-90s Wednesday, with overnight lows of 59 tonight, and 56 Tuesday night.