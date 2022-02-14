Recall qualifies for ballot

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Sunrise
So Berschauer says "I am confident that over the next month the truth will prevail and we will rise above this divisive attack." OK, so the truth is the she has leveled accusations of dishonesty at county employees with no proof whatsoever. The truth is the she has cost the county hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money through the disasterous way her and Starrett ended the trail project. The truth is her and Starrett have made an attempt to force county employees to violate state laws related to the second amendment and her "view" that these state laws are bad - that is a direct violation of her oath of office. The truth is that she has attacked the professional staff and Director of Health and Human Services by her antivax and antimask rhetoric. The truth is that if anyone did as deep a dive into her past as she and her minions did to Barbara Boyer, there would be a whole lot of questionable things come out about her past that would be incredibly damaging. The truth is that she has made claims about not raising property taxes that are subject to the PERMANENT tax rate that has been in place since 1997 and can only be changed by a vote of the people - even if she wanted to increase the tax rate she couldn't do so without a vote of the people. The truth is that her and Starrett have wasted hours and County resource on more than twenty meaningless an ineffective resolutions that do absolutely nothing - except waste time and money. The truth is that Berschauer says "previous commissioners voted to spend taxpayer money on this trail without having the legal land use authority to do so” yet she has not produced one shred of evidence to back that accusation up. The list goes on. It is a joke to hear Berschauer talk about how the recall effort is a "divisive attack" when, frankly, there is no one more divisive through their actions than Berschauer herself.