Raymond Yoder

Raymond Yoder passed peacefully February 18, 2022, in his home in Eugene, Oregon, one week after his 93rd birthday, following a two-year battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Ray was the sixth of 10 children born to Felty and Amanda (Beachy) Yoder, in Goshen, Indiana. At age 16, Raymond, a senior at Sheridan High, met a new sophomore transplant from California, Joan Rianda, and a lifelong relationship was begun. After Joan graduated in 1948, the couple married and began their family the following year with the arrivals of daughter, Beverly, and sons, Stephen and Roderick, all McMinnville natives. After a lifetime of a variety of jobs at which Ray always excelled, he and Joan moved from Ballston, Oregon, to Eugene in 2005 to live in a small cottage in Beverly’s backyard.

Raymond was predeceased by his parents; siblings, Ralph, Floyd, Clifford, Zoella, David, and Fay Louise Yoder; and great-grandson, Reivers Sanders. He leaves behind wife, Joan; brothers, Felty Jr., Lee, and Norman Yoder; and children, Beverly (Nick) Harrison, Stephen (LuAnn Fagan) Yoder, and Roderick (Pam Jones) Yoder; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He had a wonderful sense of humor and fun, and will be sorely missed by his family.

At his request, no services will be held. Arrangements by the Neptune Society.