Raul I. Ramirez 1928 - 2019

Raul I. Ramirez passed away March 1, 2019, at the age of 90, from complications associated with dementia.

Raul was born July 10, 1928, in Gardena, California, to Antonio and Emma Ramirez. Raul was a member of the boxing team and enjoyed participating in high school plays until he graduated from Washington High in 1947. Upon graduation, Raul went to work with his father at the Pacific States Steel Mill. In 1950, Raul was drafted into the Army as a member of the 40th Infantry Division serving in Korea and Japan. Upon his honorable discharge in 1954, he returned home and met Laticia (Adele) Paz, “the love of his life.” They married in 1955 and had two daughters, Henrietta and Celeste.

Raul worked in the steel industry for over 10 years in California, Venezuela and, eventually, in 1970, Cascade Steel Mill in McMinnville, Oregon. Raul left the steel industry to pursue other employment as a police officer for the city of McMinnville, also as a business agent for the Teamsters Union until 1979. Raul was hired by Castle and Coor in Ventura, California, where he worked until retirement.

Raul was very social and full of life. He couldn’t stay retired for long and went back to work for 11 years at Burlington Coat Factory in Salem. Raul finally retired at the age of 80.

Raul loved to travel and visit relatives. His favorite trips were to Spain and to Las Vegas casinos. Raul was a very active member of St. James Catholic Church Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the VFW. When Raul was at home, he enjoyed tending his garden or reading a Louis L’Amour Western novel. He was a lifelong Raiders fan and loved to dance.

Raul had a strong belief in helping those in need, community and family. He will be truly missed by all.

Raul is survived by his wife of 63 years, Adele; daughters, Etta (George) Barber and Celeste McIntosh, both of McMinnville; grandchildren, Adam (Jessica) Brown of Amity, Oregon, and Kayla McIntosh of McMinnville; great-grandchildren, Brittnie, Roxanne and Lilianne Brown; along with many nieces and nephews. Raul was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Olga, Bertha, Leo, Michael and Daniel.

His service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville, with a reception following. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.