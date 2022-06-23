By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

Public asks DEQ to close Riverbend landfill and keep it closed

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

TJ1104

Now que all of the complaints when our garbage rates increase for our home service as well as the fee's to dump at the transfer center too. How many more illegal dumps will happen in the woods as a result of a closure?

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented