Priscilla "Percie" Hofenbredl 1941 - 2020

Priscilla “Percie” Hofenbredl, a resident of Grand Ronde, Oregon, died Monday, September 7, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon. Priscilla was born July 3, 1941, in Salem, Oregon, the daughter of David and Vida Holmes.

She has spent her life in Grand Ronde. Priscilla attended St. Michael’s Catholic School through 8th grade in Grand Ronde. She then attended Willamina High School. Priscilla married Larry Hofenbredl on December 31, 1965, in McMinnville. Priscilla and Larry were absolutely dedicated to their children and grandchildren. They watched their children participate in logging competitions and motorcycle racing. Priscilla was the family photographer and videographer. Priscilla was a lifelong member of St Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Ronde. Her children remember mom’s love of baking. She was known for her sugar cookies and chocolate chip cookies, pies and her potato salad. She also baked and decorated many wedding and birthday cakes. Priscilla enjoyed fishing, camping and picnics. She enjoyed visiting casinos throughout the Northwest.

Priscilla is a member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. They were faithful in attending their grandchildren’s activities and were well-known at all sporting events. They were just known as Grandma and Grandpa Hof and supported the whole team. She simply loved her family and spending time together. Priscilla enjoyed Karaoke. She was known for participating in the Willamina and Sheridan parades and appearing at functions dressed as Elvis Presley. She was a local celebrity.

She is survived her children, Anna Huston, Julie Logan, Larry Jr. (Barb), Kevin (Marti), and Lee Hofenbredl; along with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by husband, Larry Hofenbredl; siblings, Paul Holmes, Harvey Smith, Vivian Martin, Ben Bahr, Loren Holmes and Arthelia Clark.

A private family Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church. The graveside service for friends and family will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 18, at Green Crest Memorial Park in Sheridan. Social distancing and face coverings will be required for those in attendance. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Willamina Booster Club, Sheridan Booster Club or Dallas Booster Club in care of Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center, who is caring for the family. To leave an online condolence or share a memory, go to www.dallastribute.com