Priscilla E. Birch - 1920 - 2019

Priscilla Elizabeth (Bercow) Birch passed away January 23, 2019, in Lincoln City, Oregon. She was born January 2, 1920, in Mamaroneck, New York, the third of four children born to Samuel D. Bercow and Margaret L. (Rafferty) Bercow. Priscilla was a graduate of Mamaroneck High School and worked as a secretary before marrying David F. Birch of White Plains, New York. They traveled across the country, making their home in McMinnville, Oregon, in 1959. Together, they operated Mione Packing Company in Newberg, Oregon, for many years. Priscilla moved to Mamaroneck briefly but returned to Oregon, working for Oregon Lithoprint in McMinnville and the state of Oregon in Salem.

Priscilla loved to garden and watch the waves at Roads End. She loved children and treasured the time she spent with her grandson. Priscilla had many friends and cherished her correspondence with them over decades. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa H. Birch (Russell E. Smith); grandson, Lucas W. B. Smith; her step-son, David L. Birch (Louisa); a niece, Patricia Aulicino; and sister-in-law, Nancy Ensign Bercow. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Lucille; brothers, Lester D. and Richard S. Bercow; and her husband, David F. Birch. Pacific View Memorial Chapel is handling the arrangements.