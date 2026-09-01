Police seek info about downtown shooting

The McMinnville Police Department is seeking information about a shooting that occurred on Third Street late Saturday night.

Mac PD and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded shortly after midnight to the 400 block of Third Street, between Davis and Evans streets, regarding a shot fired call.

“Following an initial investigation, officers and deputies learned that one involved subject suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was driven to the hospital by a private party,” Mac PD said in a media release on Monday.

Captain Scott Fessler told the News-Register it is an ongoing investigation and they could not release further details at this time.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the incident can contact Detective Mark Hager at 503-437-2368 or mark.hager@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.