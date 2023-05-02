Sharon Marie Shenk 1943 - 2026

Corvallis – Sharon Marie (Nyleen) Shenk passed away peacefully at 3 a.m. August 17, 2026, at the age of 83. As Mom, Grandma, and GiGi, she will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her family.

Sharon was born February 13, 1943, at Naval Air Station Norman in Norman, Oklahoma, where her father, Arvid, served in the Navy. After several moves, the Nyleen family settled in Willamina, Oregon, where Sharon completed her schooling and graduated in 1961 from Willamina High School. During her senior year, she met the love of her life, Wesley Vernon Shenk. Wes and Sharon were married on August 5, 1961, and went on to raise their four children on the family dairy farm. During their first year of marriage, Wes built a home on property adjacent to the family farm. That home was where Sharon lived her entire adult life, until her final year, when she moved to a memory care facility. There, her battle with dementia came to a peaceful end.

Sharon, along with Wes, was the ultimate sports fan of all her children and grandchildren. Her commitment to supporting them included driving the activity bus so she could take teams to away games and traveling across the country to watch collegiate softball. The need to win was strong in Sharon and being in the stands, watching her family compete, was an extremely joyful place for her.

However, Sharon’s greatest fulfillment came from being a wife, mother, grandma, and GiGi. She loved taking care of the home she and Wes shared: planting flowers, preparing meals, and baking homemade bread. Her travels with Wes were always full of happy memories. Some of her most joyful moments came from supporting and loving her children and spending time being goofy with her grandchildren. Sharon was a happy person who brought joy to those who met her.

Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Wes; her parents, Arvid and Wilma (Lundmark) Nyleen; her younger brother, Gordon Nyleen; her younger sister, Alair Anne McCarty; and her infant granddaughter, Bridgette Ann Chewning.

Sharon is survived by her four children: Detonia Chewning (Brad) of Willamina, Douglas (Laurie) of Philomath, Curt (Diane) of Medford, and David (Brenda) of Willamina; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her two sisters, Loretta Bishop of McMinnville, and Ardelle Carlton of La Pine; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2026, at Bollman’s Tribute Center, 287 S.W. Washington St., Dallas, Oregon. A graveside service will follow at Sheridan Mennonite Cemetery, 8174 Sawtell Rd., Willamina, Oregon, where Sharon will be laid to rest next to her loving husband, Wes.

For those who wish to honor Sharon, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Willamina High School Athletics Department.