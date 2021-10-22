Police respond to shots fired call in Newberg

Newberg-Dundee police responded to a shots fired call in the 1800 block of Orchard Drive in Newberg shortly before 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Police Chief Jeff Kosmicki gave this account:

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter but did not hear further shots. They talked to witnesses who stated a male came out of a residence and fired several shots into the air before disappearing out of sight.

The area is close to George Fox University and the Chehalem Aquatic Center.

There were social media reports that this was an active shooter situation, but that was not the case.

The police are not aware of anyone being injured. Officers contacted the suspect by phone; he appeared to be intoxicated and refused to exit the residence.

Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation, clearing the area instead of trying to make an arrest at that time.

Foot and vehicle traffic were shut down in the area for more than two hours.

The Newberg Public Works Department and the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office assisted Newberg-Dundee police.

The suspect is not being identified until further investigation is completed.