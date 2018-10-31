Police charge three in alleged hazings

[Updated Friday 10 a.m.]

McMinnville police have made three arrests in connection with hazing incidents involving the McMinnville High School boys’ soccer team that allegedly occurred in October 2017 and August of this year.

They were each charged with one count of harassment, a Class B misdemeanor.

Their names were not released by McMinnville Police because they were all under 18 at the time of the offenses. After juvenile petitions had been filed, the News-Register received the names of the teenagers following a request to District Attorney Brad Berry; however the paper generally prints names of juvenile offenders only in felony cases.

A school resource officer was notified in early September of this year of the incidents. Interviews of 42 players and coaches commenced shortly thereafter.

A meeting with parents of Grizzly soccer players occurred Saturday, Sept. 1. Families were notified of the gravity of the hazing, and informed about the team-wide interviews.

The school removed three varsity players and suspended five others for three weeks for their involvement in the alleged incident Thursday, Aug. 30, following the team’s match at West Salem.

A criminal investigation followed, the district attorney’s office reviewed the case and arrests were made.