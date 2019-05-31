By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • May 31, 2019 Tweet

Pirates lose state title game to Clatskanie, 10-5

Marcus Larson/News-Register## Dayton softball players receive their second-place medals following Friday's 10-5 loss to Clatskanie.

EUGENE -- Dayton's second-ranked softball team fell in today's Class 3A OSAA State Championship to undefeated Clatskanie, 10-5.

The Pirates briefly took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but four errors in the bottom half led to four Tiger runs. Clatskanie added three more defensive-aided scores in the sixth, leading to the five-run victory.

After Clatskanie took a 3-0 lead in the initial two innings, Dayton catcher Sofia Cicerone drove in her team's first run with a third-inning single.

The Pirates exploded for four runs in the fifth, courtesy of Emily Elliott and Cicerone's RBI singles. Pitcher Maddie Fluke smacked the go-ahead two-run single to make it a 5-3 Dayton advantage.

Unfortunately, Fluke's defense abandoned her in the final three frames. The Pirates committed six total defensive mistakes, resulting in five unearned runs.

Offensively, Elliott and Cicerone led the way with two hits apiece, while Lacey Smith tallied a base knock and scored twice.