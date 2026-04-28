Photos: Just for kids

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Santi Serrato, 5, gets a temporary tattoo from Children’s Librarian Jackie Quiroz during Día de los Niños on Saturday, April 25, at the McMinnville Public Library, as Elizabeth Serrato, 8, and Angela Serrato, 8, watch at left, and Axel Morales, 7, and Ayleen Morales, 9, wait their turn at right.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sisters Victoria Ramirez, 4, and Madi, 5, pose in front of a “Día de los Niños” backdrop on Saturday, April 25, as Katie Noyd of McMinnville Parks and Recreation takes their picture, while their mother, Laura, looks on at right. Families received Polaroid prints to take home.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Sahaan Solanky, 3, reacts to a call as he plays Lotería with his aunt, Snahal Hermens. The traditional Mexican game, similar to bingo, was among the activities offered for children and families during Día de los Niños. The free event, also known as Children’s Day, celebrated youths and a love of reading with storytime and drop-in activities including games, crafts, snacks and giveaways.