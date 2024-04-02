Photo Gallery: Spring Gatherings

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Alice Rowe, 4, maintains an air of calm as children around her race to find eggs in the lush grass at Discovery Meadows Park during the annual Lions Club Easter egg hunt Saturday morning.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Mac High sophomore Mallorie Crabtree, a member of the Leo Club junior Lions group, photographs a McMinnville family, from left are Araceli Estrada, Ari Ceras, holding baby Maylin Moreno, Easter Bunny and Leo member Elsie Best, and Diana Ceras, standing with Emmeline Moreno.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Frank Stachow, 5, left, who was visiting from Anchorage, Alaska, and Collin Magruder, 4, of McMinnville, look for any eggs remaining after the mad dash at the Lions Easter egg hunt. Frank’s mom grew up near Discovery Meadows Park, where the egg hunt was held.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register## Shelby Thurman, center, with Kyler Turner, 1½, at left and Amalia Thurman, 2½, right, hoping to fill their baskets with plastic eggs. The Lafayette residents were among hundreds who turned out on a beautiful spring Saturday for the Lions’ Easter tradition.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Heidi Vollmer, left, turns in her golf ball “egg” to see if she’s won a prize during McMinnville’s first adult Easter egg hunt. Patty Williams, right, director of the Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation, which sponsored the fundraising event, celebrates her win, as does volunteer Kris Wessel, center.