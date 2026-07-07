Photo Gallery: Red, White & Blue

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Emcee Zach Martin, dressed as Uncle Sam, chats with visitors during Saturday in the Park.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Ron Bork performs with Second Time Refined during the Saturday in the Park celebration at the fairgrounds.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Fireworks illuminate the Dayton sky over spectators gathered in the field behind the post office for the third annual Stars and Stripes Community Firework Show Friday evening

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Pilot, of Monmouth, and Daphne, of Sheridan, greet each other during Fourth of July festivities in downtown Willamina.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Children and adults enjoy carnival games during Saturday in the Park – America 250 at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds. The inaugural event included live music, historical reenactors portraying Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln, food vendors and family activities throughout the day.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Collin Whitmore, a Hampton Lumber employee, right, hands an ice cream treat to Tyler Nicholson of Willamina and his daughter, Haven, 3, Saturday in Willamina. Hampton Lumber’s booth in the Coyote Joe’s parking lot handed out free ice cream, popsicles and bottled water to visitors.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Trenten Perry, 6, of Sheridan holds his mother Katie’s hand as they arrive at the Willamina car show

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##American flags are displayed from the bed of a Ford pickup at the Fourth of July car show in Willamina.

Ossie Bladine/News-Register##Dozens of Lafayette youths pedal along Seventh Street Saturday for the annual Fourth of July kids bike parade. The paraders gathered at Wascher Elementary School to decorate their bikes in patriotic colors, ribbons and more. The procession started at 10:30 and was led by new and vintage fire trucks and a Lightning McQueen vehicle — with Mayor Hilary Malcomson as a passenger. It ended at Joel Perkins Park where the rest of the day’s community celebration was held.

Ossie Bladine/News-Register##Jenny Zook pushes Sadie, 3, in a U.S.A. decorated toy car in the Lafayette kids parade, with Jeremy Zook and dog Ollie walking alongside.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Spectators cheer on arm wrestlers Beridze and Mode, with children leading chants of “Beast MODE! Beast MODE!” throughout the match.