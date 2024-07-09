Photo Gallery: Festive night in Dayton

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Dayton community members turn out for the town’s first fireworks display, a 10-minute show that exploded a variety of pyrotechnics behind the Dayton Elementary School building Friday. The display was scheduled the night after Independence Day to accompany the weekly Friday Nights events at Courthouse Square Park.

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Members of the woodwind section of Second Wind Community Band, including oboist Mark Hanson, center, entertain Friday evening in Courthouse Square Park for Dayton Friday Nights. The band played a variety of tunes with a trio of conductors for nearly three hours before the crowd headed up the street for the fireworks show.