Phoebe D. Newman 1940 - 2024

She was a star…creative, kind, generous, wise, funny, and gorgeous. A gifted writer/poet and a sensitive artist. She loved vibrant colors, her many friends, small towns, her dogs and her family. She also loved the outdoors, especially kayaking-canoeing-backpacking-winter wilderness skiing, skin-diving as well as exotic treks and travel. Always, she appreciated interacting with strangers she met on the street or in the aisles of a supermarket. Besides her insightful poetry, she performed, painted and created magical wall hangings. Her home was often filled with accomplices and shared enthusiasms. She loved many and was herself widely admired. Her smile was irresistible and infectious; it was clear that she was always in the moment. She lit up the room.



She was born in Georgia, leaving there to attend college in Ohio and Florida, and did graduate work at Parsons in New York City. She lived at one time or another in NYC, Los Alamos, New Mexico, Ketchikan, Alaska, and McMinnville, Oregon. She traveled to many countries but loved Mexico and Guatemala the best.



She was employed in radio, political activism, advertising, book stores and she wrote extensively. She was also heavily involved in the Modern Jazz scene in NYC in the '70s.



Phoebe died early on the morning of May 30, 2024, at home with her husband, Phil, his son, Adam, and her devoted sister, Judith.



A memorial service is planned for 4 p.m. July 20, at her home in McMinnville, Oregon.



In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a remembrance to the charity of your choice.