PGE says 90% of accounts without power Wednesday will be restored by Friday night

Rusty Rae/News-Register## Roadside weeds frozen by the ice storm Friday night and Saturday morning frame filbert trees along Peavine Road.

Update: Wednesday night, PGE reported fewer than 120,000 power outages, down from about 150,000 Wednesday morning..

Portland General Electric continues service recovery projects throughout its northwest Oregon service area, still not providing estimates for power restoration times.

The utility, serving 7 northwest Oregon counties, reported Monday morning having 1,175 outages affecting 270,105 customers, There were 15 transmission lines, 7 substations and 106 feeders out of service, with 4,408 wires down and 206 miles of transmission lines to be repaired. PGE said it has 2,500 people working to restore power.

Wednesday's PGE report said, "We have restored power to more than 489,000 customers, since the start of the storm, unfortunately, as we repair one area, another area is impacted, and more repairs have to happen. We appreciate this is frustrating and are working as fast as we can, while keeping safety for all as our priority.

The account outage number was reduced to about 118,000 as of 9 p.m. Wednesday.

PGE faced power outages in every zip code of a service area stretching from south of Salem to the Columbia River and from Grand Ronde to Mt. Hood. The highest outage numbers came from Clackamas, Multnomah, Marion and Washington counties. Locally, there were outages throughout Yamhill County, with the highest number of affected accounts in and around Eola Hills, Amity, Dayton, Carlton, St. Paul, Dundee and Newberg.

Yamhill County outage reports Wednesday night number 3,465, down from 4,549 Wednesday afternoon.

PGE maintains outage maps, reporting instructions, notification call-backs and other information on its website at www.portlandgeneral.com. The call-in number is 800-544-1795.