Penelope Ann Mattecheck - 1943 - 2019

Penelope Ann Mattecheck passed away February 11, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Penny was born April 7, 1943, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Robert and Mary (Donnelly) Mattecheck. She grew up in McMinnville, attending St. James and McMinnville High School. Penny pursued college at the University of Portland, graduating in 1965 with a double major in sociology and Spanish. She then earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in health and physical education from Portland State University in 1969. With her teaching certificate in hand and ready for a new adventure, she headed north to Alaska. There she met and married Rich Dean; they later divorced. For 28 years, Penny taught secondary health and P.E. in the Anchorage School District. For 10 years, she coached junior high volleyball, gymnastics and track and field. Penny enjoyed teaching her students how to enjoy movement and activity, including and beyond traditional sports, and pioneered aerobics classes with her students before it became a trend.

After retiring in 1998, Penny returned to McMinnville and started a new life. She connected with old friends and made lots of new friends. For many years, Penny supervised student teachers from Linfield College and also worked part-time administrative jobs at Alterra Wynwood and Parkland Village assisted living centers. She enjoyed her cats, playing pinochle, line dancing, reading, TV, the movies (her family owned the Mack Theater when she grew up in McMinnville), being a Toby Keith fan, and spending time at the Metolius cabin with a big group of friends. Penny was easy to talk to; her upbeat attitude and fun-loving personality ensured those around her had a great time.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bob Mattecheck; and sister, Molly McGuane. She is survived by her brother, Mike Mattecheck (Sue); many nieces and nephews, including Jennifer Nice, Matt Mattecheck, Mary Bokoske and Molly Schultz; and several great-nieces and nephews. Penny will be dearly missed by her many friends and family.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at St. James Catholic Church. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.