Peace pole ceremony set Sept. 28

Linfield University and the Newberg Rotary Club will unveil a new peace pole on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The ceremony will start at noon in front of Melrose Hall on campus. The public is welcome.

Linfield President Miles K. Davis and Rotary leaders will speak. Political science professor Dawn Nowacki will talk about building peace through mutual understanding, travel and education.

Rotarians have installed hundreds of peace poles in Oregon, including one at the McMinnville Civic Plaza.

The peace pole movement started in Japan after the bombing of Hiroshima during World War II. Poles carry messages of peace in multiple languages.

In addition to the peace pole ceremony, Linfield’s International Program Office will host a regularly-scheduled Thursday Tea Hour. Club members will serve moon cakes after the ceremony in honor of the Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated Sept. 29 in China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore and other countries around the world.

For more information, contact Yu-Shan Chen at ychen3@linfield.edu.