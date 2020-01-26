Paul Joseph Crowley 1966 - 2020

Paul Joseph Crowley passed away unexpectedly January 26, 2020, at his home in Lafayette, Orgon. He was 53 years old.

Paul was born September 27, 1966, to parents John William and Shirley Jean (Ellern) Crowley, in Portland, Oregon. He married Lien Thi on May 4, 2007, in Oregon City. He worked as an insurance claim adjuster for most of his career.

Paul is survived by his wife, Lien; and sons, Jordan Alec Boyd and Caleb Jack Crowley. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at St. James Catholic Church. A viewing will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. the previous day, January 31, at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum in McMinnville. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.

