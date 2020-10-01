Paul Johnson 1955 - 2020

Paul Johnson's journey here on earth is complete. He started his eternal journey in Heaven on October 1 2020. He was born September 30, 1955, in McMinnville, Oregon, to John A. and Mary (Walter) Johnson. He was the oldest of five children.

Paul had several cancers: CLL, bone cancer, a very rare disease, Amyloidosis, which was caused by Multiple Myeloma. The Amyloidosis is what he died from, not COVID-19.

Paul went to school in Powers, Empire, Coos Bay, Lincoln City and graduated from Baker High School. He received his BA degree from Judson Baptist College.

Paul was a very hard-working man. He loved building maintenance, landscaping and custodial work. Through the years he worked for Judson Baptist College, George Fox College and Bethel Baptist Church.

He was Papa to his granddaughters and great-granddaughters. He loved his family. Paul loved growing his dahlias and always had a fantastic garden.

Paul had a beautiful voice and often did special music in church. He was a Christian Camp counselor and Sunday school teacher. He was a strong Christian man who loved fellowship with Grace Baptist Church in Newberg.

Paul is survived by his wife of 39 1/2 years, Diana (Bigelow) Johnson; three children, Amy Johnson, Laura (Yoon) Saeteurrn, and Ken (April) Johnson; five granddaughters, Jay Wheatley, Makenzie Foster, Kinsley, Maci Johnson and Cami Saeteurrn; two great-granddaughters, Willow Wheatley and Emerie Foster; his mother, Mary Johnson of Baker City; sister, Sally (Bob) Michels of Texas; and brothers, Dan of Albany, Johnny (Julie) of Utah, and Sam (Heidi) of Baker City. He was preceded in death by his father and nephew, Josh.

Memorial service will be held at noon, October 11, 2020, at Grace Baptist Church in Newberg. Masks are required. Visiting in the parking lot after the service.