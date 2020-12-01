Patricia L. Randles 1930 - 2020

On December 1, 2020, Patricia Louise (Wiggin) Randles left us to join her creator and Lord.

Patricia was born March 12, 1930, in Missoula, Montana. Her family moved from Missoula to Seattle during WW ll, then moving back to Missoula, where she graduated from Missoula County High School. Her last 11 years she resided in McMinnville, Oregon.

On March 26 of 1949, she married William (Bill) Randles. They had four children, Stephen, Richard, Joy and Gaye.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, as well as her father and mother, Ivan and Louise Wiggin.

She is survived by her four children, Stephen (Debra) Randles and Richard Randles, Joy (Tim) Sander, and Gaye Randles; as well as her 11 grandchildren. She also had 30 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Also, her sister Barbara (Richard deceased) Hubbard and Barbara’s children, Todd (Kathey Mohan) Hubbard, Scott (Renee’) Hubbard, and Robin (Tom) Goebel.

A small graveside service was held December 8 at the Missoula Cemetery.