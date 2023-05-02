Patricia Joan "Patty Jo" McCormick 1951 - 2024

Patricia Joan “Patty Jo” McCormick, 72, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away May 23, 2024, at home, with her family by her side.

Patty was born December 4, 1951, in Tillamook, Oregon, to Silas and Leona Evans. In 1956, she moved to McMinnville, where her family owned and operated S & E Hardware for 13 years. She attended St. James Catholic School and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1970.

Patty married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Mike, on June 30, 1972, and gave birth to their son, Ryan, in 1976, and daughter, Katie, in 1980.

She had a long-time career with Oregon Mutual Insurance Company until her retirement in 2013.

After retirement, she and Mike would spend winters in Yuma, Arizona, and go on many camping trips with friends and family. Their annual trips to The Pendleton Roundup and Sisters Rodeo would be among her favorites where you would always find her wearing her flip flops!

Patty loved trips to the mall, Motown music and Holiday bazaars. Christmas was her favorite time of year, but being around her five grandchildren brought her the most joy.

Patty’s love for life and compassion for people was felt by all those who knew her and will be sorely missed.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Leona Evans. She is survived by her loving husband, Mike; son, Ryan McCormick and wife Missy (Trevin and Kylie); and daughter, Katie Mealue (Lexi, Jaxson, Brody). She also leaves behind her sister, Susie Yohey and husband Pat of McMinnville; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Per Patty’s request, there will not be a funeral, rather a Celebration of Life from 4 to 7 p.m. August 4, at Patricia Green Cellars: 15225 N.E. North Valley Hwy Road, Newberg.

