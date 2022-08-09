Patricia A. Strang 1945 - 2022

Patricia Ann Strang passed away at the age of 76 on August 9, 2022, with her family by her side.

She was born August 10, 1945, in Alva, Oklahoma, to parents Jean and Kay Holmberg. In 1972, Pat moved to Yakima, Washington, where she met and married Jerry Strang. Upon Jerry’s retirement in 1995, they moved to Enid, Oklahoma. Then, in 2007, they returned to the Pacific Northwest and resided in McMinnville, Oregon.

Pat was a lifelong artist, enjoying painting and sharing her art with others. She enjoyed a variety of work experiences over her lifetime, including waitressing and bartending, assisting special needs children, real estate and raising a small number of cattle, all of which connected her to people who would become longtime friends and were a great source of many stories. Pat was, above all, proudest of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 44 years, Jerry Strang; as well as her stepdaughter, Tracy Cherrington. She is survived by a son, Robert G. (Kim) Reese; and daughter, Stephanie K. (Kevin) Kuntz; granddaughter, Alexandra C; grandson, James E. Kuntz; stepdaughter, Cindy Barnes; two brothers, William M. (Angie) Holmberg and James A. (Betty) Grollmes; and three sisters, Michelle (Danny) Silver, Judy Becker and Carole Holmberg. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.