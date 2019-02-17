Patricia (Jackman) Roe - 1931 - 2019

Patricia Roe passed away February 17, 2019, at her residence in Fircrest Senior Living in McMinnville, Oregon. Patricia was born January 27, 1931, in the town of Forman, North Dakota, to Charles and Eva (Potter) Jackman.

Patricia was preceded in death by husband, Clarence Roe; Patricia’s parents; her sister, Mary (Jackman) Massey; and her brothers, Homer, Chuck, Eugene and John Jackman. She is survived by her, brothers Paul and William (Billy) Jackman; her children, Larry Roe and Debra (Roe) Baller; five grandchildren; and some great-grandchildren.

Patricia married Clarence Roe in 1955, and they made their home in McMinnville. They had two children, Larry Roe and Debra (Roe) Baller. Patricia lived, worked and retired in McMinnville.

As per Patricia’s request, there will be no public service held. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff and management of Fircrest Senior Living for taking care of and befriending Patricia.

To leave online condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.