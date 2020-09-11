Packing for evacuation: people & pets

• An emergency food and water supply.

• An emergency medicine supply. Plan for medications that need refrigeration.

• Emergency power sources for medical devices and flashlights (don’t forget extra batteries).

• Safety and personal items, including a face covering and hand sanitizer to protect against COVID. Remember, not all masks protect against the tiny particles in wildfire smoke.

If traveling by car, reduce smoke in the vehicle by closing windows and vents, and running the air conditioner in recirculate mode to lower air intake from outside. Check tripcheck.com to help plan a safe route.

It’s also important to remember pet food, medications and accommodations.

The ASPCA recommends designating caregivers for pets if necessary and ensuring all pets are wearing collars with up-to-date identification information.

It recommends including the following items in a pet emergency kit, stored close to a door:

• Pet first-aid kit and guidebook

• 3-7 days’ worth of canned (pop-top) or dry food

• Disposable litter trays (aluminum roasting pans work well)

• Litter or paper toweling

• Liquid dish soap and disinfectant

• Disposable garbage bags for clean-up

• Pet feeding dishes and water bowls

• Extra collars, harnesses and leashes

• Photocopies and/or digital records of medical records and a waterproof container with a two-week supply of any medicine your pet requires

• At least seven days of bottled water for each person and pet (store in a cool, dry location and replace every two months)

• A traveling bag, crate or sturdy carrier, ideally one for each pet

• Blankets

• Recent photos of your pets (in case you are separated and need to make “Lost” posters)

• Especially for cats: Pillowcase, toys, scoopable litter

• For dogs: Extra leashes, toys and chew toys, a week’s worth of cage liners.