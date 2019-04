Otto F. Spurger - 1933 - 2019

Otto F. Spurger passed on March 29, 2019, at the age of 85. He was born and raised in Texas until he left to serve in the Air Force. He then worked as a Greyhound Bus driver in California and Oregon until his retirement. He survived by his wife; three children; a son-in-law; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. No memorial services are planned.