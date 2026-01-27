OSP releases details of fatal Jan. 15 crash

A Dayton man died in a three-vehicle crash Jan. 15 at the intersection of Highway 18 and Lafayette Highway, Oregon State Police reported last Thursday.

Isaac Andres Cisneros, 32, a 2012 Dayton High School graduate, was declared deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Honda Civic driven by Abbygale Elizabeth Cain, 33, of Lafayette was traveling northbound on Lafayette Highway about 8 a.m. and entered the path of Cisneros’ eastbound Audi AS4, resulting in a collision. The crash caused both vehicles to enter the westbound lane where the Audi struck Freightliner flatbed truck operated by Kevin Loren Holstrom, 48, of Portland.

OSP reports Cain suffered minor injuries, and Holstrom was uninjured.

The highway was affected for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation. OSP stated the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Yamhill County Sheriff Office, ODOT and fire and rescue crews from Dayton, Lafayette and McMinnville assisted at the scene.