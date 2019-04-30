Oscar Kempema - 1920 - 2019

On April 30, 2019, Oscar Kempema went to be with the Lord. He was born April 4, 1920, in Minnesota. He married Gertie Kempema in 1939. In 1973, they moved to Oregon, where he had a dairy farm. Gertie died in 2014. They had been married 74 years.

He is survived by his children, Patricia DeGroot, Harvey Kempema (Ann), Judith Van Holland (Garry), and Gene Kempema (Kathy). He had 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 6, at Immanuel Reformed Church in Salem, Oregon.