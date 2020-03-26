By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • March 26, 2020 Tweet

Oregon COVID-19 cases increase by 50

Confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by another 50 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 316, while Yamhill County remained at seven, the Oregon Health Authority said.

There have been 11 deaths in Oregon. The latest was a woman in Washington County with underlying medical conditions who tested positive on March 15 and died Wednesday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

The number of cases in Oregon has more than doubled in less than a week. On Friday, March 20, the county toll stood at 114. Since then, the state has increased the number of people being tested.

Oregonians remain under orders from the governor to remain home whenever possible. Schools and many businesses are closed.

Although the disease has been reported to be most dangerous to those older than 60, a number of confirmed cases have affected younger people. According to the Oregon Health Authority, 137 of the confirmed cases are in people 60 or older.

Adults between the ages of 30 and 59 comprise another 154 cases, while 19 are people in their 20s, and five in those younger than 19.

Although several younger adults are hospitalized, including three in their 20s, thus far, all the deaths in the state have been among people 60 or older.

On Wednesday, the Senate passed a bill intended to rush emergency help to Americans, and businesses. The House is expected to vote on it today.

Meanwhile, some other parts of the country have seen staggering increases in the number of cases. The shutdown in Oregon is intended to prevent a similar scenario from happening here.

Oregon also has opened a temporary hospital on the state fairgrounds, for patients hospitalized with problems other than COVID-19, to help add capacity, and hospitals have canceled all elective surgeries, in an attempt to prepare for an influx of cases.

Both Willamette Valley Medical Center in McMinnville and Providence Newberg have put up tents outside, to serve emergency room overflow, if needed.