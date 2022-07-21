Open burning banned throughout county

Open burning is banned throughout Yamhill County, the Yamhill County Fire Defense Board announced Monday.

The ban covers all backyard burning, field burning and other agricultural burning both within city limits and in rural areas.

In some areas, backyard fire pits and charcoal and propane grills also are banned. They are allowed in McMinnville city limits, however, unless a “Red Flag” fire danger warning goes into effect.

Even if backyard fires are allowed, residents should use caution and have water on hand.

The fire defense board followed the state’s lead in banning burning due to heat and dry conditions.

In addition, smoking outdoors is banned in forests and other public lands, as is all debris burning. Fireworks are prohibited, as well.

The extra precautions come along with the usual backyard burning ban, which went into effect June 15. Burning will be banned until at least Oct. 1.

For more information, such as whether barbecues are allowed in a certain area, call your local fire department, or call the Yamhill County burn line at 503-472-3344.