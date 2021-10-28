Olive Lucille Blackwell 1923 - 2021

Olive Lucille Blackwell passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday morning, October 28, 2021, just a few days before her 98th birthday. She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, in 1923. She had many hobbies, including traveling the world, collectibles, reading and all things Christmas!

She is survived by her three children, Sandra, Linda and Allan, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She has been surrounded by love, grace and laughter throughout her long life and was an inspiration to all who met her.

Her viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 2, at Macy & Son, with the graveside service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com



