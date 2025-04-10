Okta to reopen with new format

The former Okta restaurant on Third Street will reopen May 3 as Okta Farm and Kitchen, featuring a four-course seasonal menu based on products from its own farm.

The previous version of Okta closed in 2024 after the departure of opening chef Michael Lightner.

Okta will reopen along with a new event space in the cellar of the Tributary Hotel at Third and Ford streets, downtown McMinnville. The restaurant will offer food for the event space, which can hold up to 20 guests.

Look for more information in Monday’s News-Register.