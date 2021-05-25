By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

OHA: Providers can’t require parental consent for vaccine

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

ErinChen

This unlawful overstep by two of our county commissioners to deny their constituents their legal rights is a shameless liability to this county. Tell them how you feel:

https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/protect-teens-right-to-medical-consent-and-privacy-in-yamhill-county?source=direct_link&fbclid=IwAR3xooTq9SSZ3gA6E-ISvqP-ddvyM43nSh6vXXSKm4L2O9lPl99XNP8SidE

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable