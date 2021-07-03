O. Darleen Guzman 1930 - 2021

Darleen (Foster) Guzman, of McMinnville, Oregon, was born April 23, 1930, to Elard (Fritz) and Esther Foster in Timberlake, South Dakota. She departed this life on July 3, 2021.

She was the oldest of five children. Her family moved from Timberlake to a farm outside Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. Then in 1937, she and her dad “rode the rails” to come west so her dad could find work. They landed in Gaston, Oregon, where her grandmother was residing. Her dad found work and was able to raise the money needed to bring his wife and the two boys out west to live. She attended school in Gaston, Yamhill and McMinnville. Darleen lived in many areas around Oregon, and ended up raising her four children in Clear Lake, just outside Keizer, Oregon. She moved to Ketchikan, Alaska, in the '80s and worked as a steward on the ferries for the Alaska Marine Highway System until she retired in the late '90s. She came to McMinnville after she retired and has lived here ever since.

She was a member of the Lafayette Community Church. She would never let anyone be a stranger to her; she would always want to know all about you. She was a very creative, crafting person, making all kinds of different items, from ceramics to jewelry, to her beautiful creative “dolls," and knitted or crocheted type items.

Darleen was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, husband Robert G. Guzman Jr.; former spouses, John Dixon Jr., and Claud Munkers Jr.; her brothers, Duane Foster, Lionel Foster and Milo Foster; her infant sister, Wilma (age 6 days); her children, John (Jack) Guzman, Alan Guzman and Debbie Guzman Kaes; and one grandson, Isaac Guzman. Darleen is survived by her son, Robin Guzman; five grandchildren, Jamie, Erik, Leslee, Tyler and Darci; two great-grandchildren, Selina and Megan; two great-great-grandchildren, Arya and Ella; along with six nieces and nephews.

The family wants to thank her many very good friends and family members who have helped her be able to stay in her own home up until her passing.

A celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at the Lafayette Community Church in Lafayette, Oregon. A potluck luncheon will be held at the church after the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lafayette Community Church or Pregnancy Council. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.