Now's not the time to lose our resolve

We are currently locked in a battle for our physical, mental and fiscal health. Our way of life and form of government. Our cultural, social and political norms. Yes, even our very lives.

Now is not the time to waver. The only act that will see us through is staying the course — and that means all of us.

Fox News, President Trump and the political right delayed and denied for several precious weeks on the front end before reluctantly and tentatively getting on board. Now they are showing signs of valuing the economy over public health, mindlessly prodding us toward resumption of old ways probably forever gone. And the president has displayed stunning over-optimism on vaccines, treatments, test kits and ventilators.

We have celebrated the heroism of virus-fighters on the front lines, and the displays of selflessness these hard times have stirred in many. Perhaps it’s time we also warned about the risk posed by nose-thumbers, naysayers, hoarders, profiteers and economy-firsters.

When Trump recently touted the apocryphal anti-viral properties of the malaria drug chloroquine, also used to treat lupus and arthritis, he triggered a national run on supplies serving to cut off legitimate users. He also prompted at least one Arizona couple to try it out, killing the husband and making his wife deathly ill.

Over spring break, hundreds of thousands of thoughtless teens, abetted by utterly irresponsible parents, flocked to the beaches of Oregon, Washington, Florida and other coastal states. State and local authorities acted in unison to send them packing in the Northwest, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to rain on their party, leaving locals to clear the beaches on their own.

Already, some Florida spring breakers are beginning to test positive. Almost half New York City’s known victims are in the 18-44 age group, showing youth guarentees no magic protection.

Everywhere, hoarders have cleared the shelves of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, food staples, even guns and ammo. A pair of Tennessee brothers cornered 17,000 bottles of sanitizer and tried to hawk them for $70 each. Amazon had to close 3,900 accounts for similar attempts.

When U.S. senators heard an early briefing on the medical and economic risk, the first protective step some took was dumping stocks to avoid the inevitable crash. Later, Sen. Rand Paul, perhaps the body’s chief denier and downplayer, continued to use the chamber gym and pool while awaiting test results that turned up positive.

Shortly before becoming the first NBA star to test positive, Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz wiped his hands on press mikes in a display of indifference. And a group of teens thought it fun to videotape themselves coughing over produce in a market.

Meanwhile, we have Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas exhorting older Americans to be willing to die for the economy in the interest of getting America back on its economic feet again. Someone should let Patrick know that sacrificing grandparents to bolster stock prices is not an American value.

Please. Let us all pull together.