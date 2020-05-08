Norman Terrance Johnson 1927 - 2020

Norman T. Johnson, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away May 8, 2020, at the age of 92. He was born in Mansfield, Arkansas, on October 23, 1927, to parents Robert and Lavicie (Clark) Johnson.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. He married our mother on June 2, 1956. He owned his own drywall construction company here in McMinnville and worked hard for many years until he retired. And he then built a landmark, The Old Time Gospel Lighthouse Church here in McMinnville. He and our mother pastored the church up until he was 89 years old.

He loved the Lord, loved to sing and play his guitar. He loved to tell the good news about our Lord and Savior. He liked to tell jokes and tap dance; he liked to hunt and fish and spend time with his grandchildren. He never knew a stranger. But, most of all, he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren with all his heart. What a legacy! We will cherish our time with him forever!

Norman is survived by his wife, Wilma (Mayfield) Johnson; his daughter, Cherie Theresa Brown; son, Kevin D. Johnson; grandsons, Mark Redditt, Gregory Lynn Johnson, Joshua Brown, Mathew Brown and Christopher Brown; granddaughters, Crystal Cherie Rich and Andrea Nicole Blum; great-grandchildren, Sean Brown, Kimberly Rich, Crystal Rose Rich, Samantha Rich, Toriana Brown, Chandler L. Brown, Micah Rojas and Alivia Rojas, Marissa Redditt, Stephanie Nicole Bajza, Shawn Redditt, Stewart Redditt, Britney Redditt and Kahlae Redditt, Landon Christopher Brown, Alayna Faith Brown, Lilah Grace Brown, Aidan Kenneth Brown and Micah Wolz Brown; and great-great-grandchildren, Aspen Rose Rich and Gabriella Gail Lynn Brown.

Norman will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Rest in the Lord, our precious father.

Services will be held at a later date at The Old Time Gospel Lighthouse, 1350 S.E. Baker St., McMinnville, Oregon, 97128.

