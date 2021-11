Norman "Keith" Perry 1939 - 2021

Norman "Keith" Perry passed away October 1, 2021, in Yamhill, Oregon, at the age of 82.

He worked at Chuck Colvin Ford for 25 years. Norman is survived by five children, Shannon Smith, Dennis Wilson, Bryan Perry, Marcus Perry, and Adrianne Santrizos.

There will be a Celebration of Life get-together on November 13, at the American Legion, 126 N.E. Atlantic Street, McMinnville. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.