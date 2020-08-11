Norman James Long 1945 - 2020

Norman James Long of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away August 11, 2020. He was born November 23, 1945, in Forest Grove, Oregon, to Oscar and Nellie (Payne) Long. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Alice Higley (Owen); his brother, Andrew; and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Betty Manley; sisters, Mary Hudson (Dean) and Marjorie Manley (Leo); and brothers, Guy Thomas (Janet) and David (Meridith).



Norm and Betty raised six children, Teresa Smith (Evan), Leanne Roberts (Karter), Amie Crosby, Nathan (Michele), James, and Coleman. He has 20 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



Norm worked in the grocery business for 20 years, and retired after 24 years from Cascade Steel. He had strong faith, and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He always had a joke to tell and could tell them perfectly.



He loved his very large, extended family. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing for any occasion with his immediate family and his West Wind Band. His service in life was performing at church functions, funerals and reunions.



His graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. August 22, at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville.