Norman Hand 1944 - 2022

Norman Hand was born December 28, 1944, in Portland, Oregon, to Norman and Shirley Hand.

He was a Vietnam veteran, Deputy Chief of the McMinnville Police Department, and Yamhill County Sheriff.

Norman married Kathleen Duffy on December 28, 1966, in Oxford, England. He was a loving father to two daughters, Nicola Gephart and Tanya Manley; and a doting grandfather to six grandchildren, Michelle, Brittany, Kalab, Chloe, McKenzie and Seth; and five great-grandchildren, Joe, O'Ryan, Isaiah, Willow and Kennedy.

He will be missed by all who loved him.