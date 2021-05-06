Norbert Otto Pagel 1948 - 2021

Norbert Otto Pagel passed away May 6, 2021, in Tucson, Arizona. Norbert was born in 1948 to Helga and Arthur Pagel in Ohrfeld, Germany.

He immigrated with his parents and two brothers in 1956 to Willamina, Oregon, where he attended both grade school and high school. After high school he entered the U.S. Army and served a tour in Vietnam with the Big Red One. During his tour he received two purple hearts and several military honorable decorations and awards.

Preceding Norbert in death was his son, Christopher; his parents; and his brother, Holger. Norbert is survived by his daughter, Mellisa Weide; three grandchildren; and brother, Klaus.

Norbert was a friendly, gentle soul who loved animals and was most likely accompanied by his favorite dog. As a passion he spent time with numerous radio-controlled devices which he built and operated himself, most recently involving drones. Norbert will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.

No service will be held at this time. Final funeral arrangements are pending.