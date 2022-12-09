By Dylan Wilhelm • Of the News-Register • December 9, 2022 Tweet

Nisly eager to create more opportunities for Warriors soccer

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Eliza and her twin sister, Adie, have played soccer together since they were four years old. They hope to continue to compete for state titles at Amity. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Nisly dribbles past a McLoughlin defender during Amity’s 6-0 playoff victory on Nov. 2.

After Eliza Nisly scored twice to give Amity a 2-0 lead in the opening soccer playoff match against McLoughlin on Nov. 2, the defense’s frustration was apparent. One voice from the McLoughlin bench called out the sentiment above.

The next time Nisly had the ball at her feet in the box, two Pioneer defenders crashed towards her.

Instead of attempting a difficult shot, Nisly calmly passed to an open teammate, who drilled another goal into the back of the net. She went on to complete the hat trick in the second half, part of a 6-0 win.

That scenario played out many times over the course of Amity’s historic season, which saw the Warriors go to the state semifinals and post a 15-2-2 record.

Nisly led the way offensively with 29 goals as just a freshman, but multiple other players chipped in as well, resulting in a unit that averaged over four goals a game.

After the McLoughlin game, Amity coach Andy Dyer commended Nisly, noting that “you can’t replace that kind of player.”

“She’s been doing that for us all season,” Dyer said after the win. “She’s been creating space for others and creating goals because she’s such a threat.”

Nisly began playing soccer at the age of four with her twin sister, Adie. As twins, the two have always had a special connection, one that has carried over to the pitch.

“I think it makes a difference,” Eliza said. “I feel like we always just kind of know where each other are and how each other are feeling.”

Adie put together a great season of her own, also earning first-team All-League honors and earning Conference Player of the Year honors.

After a deep run in the postseason and only five graduating seniors, Nisly is hopeful that the Warriors can continue to push for the program’s first state championship.

She noted that there will be a boost in confidence next year, knowing that they have been there before.

Just a freshman, Nisly hasn’t had to give much thought to her post high-school plans, but says she wants to work in sports in some capacity, mentioning sports psychology or physiology as possibilities.

“I think being able to do things with the team, watching the team and helping them with stuff, I think that sounds interesting.”

When asked about the possibility of coaching in her future, Nisly noted that she liked the idea of coaching, but isn’t sure how good she would be at it.

She said she would hope to follow the coaching style of Dyer, who she called “the best coach ever.”

“He’s super encouraging and really supportive of our whole team,” Nisly said. “You can tell how much he cares for our team.”

It wasn’t just the Warriors who felt that way about Dyer, who earned the conference’s Coach of the Year award.

Nisly’s attention now turns to basketball, before turning to track in the spring. As a three-sport athlete, Nisly admitted she doesn’t have time for much else, but she loves to spend time with her friends whenever she can.

Amity’s run came to an end at the hands of top-seeded Catlin Gabel in the semifinals, which went on to lose to Valley Catholic in the state championship game.

Making it as far as some state soccer powerhouses meant a lot to the team, and Nisly is hopeful they will get another chance at them in the years to come.

“We’re such a small school compared to the other teams we play with really good programs, but I hope we can get there to compete with them better than we did this year.”