Newberg school IT head comes to Mac

Luke Neff, PhD., has joined the McMinnnville School District as its director of information technology.

Neff had worked for the Newberg School District since 2014. He also has been a classroom teacher in Newberg and an adjunct professor at George Fox University.

He earned a master's degree and doctorate in education from George Fox and a bachelor's degree in English literature from Wheaton College.

Neff replaces David Bousquet, who left McMinnville to take a similar job in Bend.

Bousquet led the district's IT program for several years, including through the switch to remote learning during the pandemic and the set up for public comments via Zoom at school board meetings.